Global Benzotrifluoride Market (Aminobenzotrifluoride, Chlorobenzotrifluoride, Bromobenzotrifluoride, Hydroxybenzotrifluoride) Market 2016-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Benzotrifluoride Market (Derivatives and Sub-Derivatives): Analysis By End-User Industry, By Region, By Country (2016-2021)" report to their offering.

Global Benzotrifluoride and Derivatives Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.30% during 2016-2021.

The strong growth in benzotrifluoride market is driven by the surging demand from growing chemical and agricultural industries. Among the regions, APAC holds the largest market share owing to the region's increasing consumption levels, rising incomes and growing middle class population demanding improved crop yields and cost-efficient chemical systems.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of global benzotrifluoride and derivatives market on the basis of Derivatives and Sub-Derivatives (Aminobenzotrifluoride, Chlorobenzotrifluoride, Bromobenzotrifluoride, Hydroxybenzotrifluoride),



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendation

3.1 Asia Pacific Region to rise at high rate

3.2 Rise in demand from agricultural industry

3.3 Increased usage in the Paints & Coatings Industry



4. Global Chemical Industry Overview



5. Benzotrifluoride Product Overview



6. Global Benzotrifluoride Market: Growth and Forecast



6.1 Market size By Value

6.1.1 Historical (2011-2015)

6.1.2 Forecast (2016-2021)



6.2 Global Consumption of Benzotrifluoride, 2015



6.3 Global Toluene Industry



7. Global Benzotrifluoride Market: By Derivatives and Sub-Derivative

7.1 Global Benzotrifluoride Market, By Derivatives

7.1.1 Global Benzotrifluoride Market, By Derivatives: Breakdown



7.2 Global Aminobenzotrifluoride Market, By Value

7.2.1 Market Size By Value (2011-2015)

7.2.2 Market Size By Value (2016-2021)



7.3 Aminobenzotrifluoride Market, By Sub Derivative, By Value

7.3.1 Market Size By Value (2011-2015)

7.3.2 Market Size By Value (2016-2021)



7.4 Global Chlorobenzotrifluoride Market, By Value

7.4.1 Market Size By Value (2011-2015)

7.4.2 Market Size By Value (2016-2021)



7.5 Chlorobenzotrifluoride Market, By Sub Derivative, By Value

7.5.1 Market Size By Value (2011-2015)

7.5.2 Market Size By Value (2016-2021)



7.6 Global Bromobenzotrifluoride Market, By Value

7.6.1 Market Size By Value (2011-2015)

7.6.2 Market Size By Value (2016-2021)



7.7 Bromobenzotrifluoride Market, By Sub Derivative, By Value

7.7.1 Market Size By Value (2011-2015)

7.7.2 Market Size By Value (2016-2021)



7.8 Global Hydroxybenzotrifluoride Market, By Value

7.8.1 Market Size By Value (2011-2015)

7.8.2 Market Size By Value (2016-2021)



7.9 Hydroxybenzotrifluoride Market, By Sub Derivative, By Value

7.9.1 Market Size By Value (2011-2015)

7.9.2 Market Size By Value (2016-2021)



7.10 Global Othersbenzotrifluoride Market, By Value



8. Global Benzotrifluoride Market-By End-User Industry



8.1 Global Benzotrifluoride Market, By End-User Industry Breakdown

8.1.1 By Value, % (2015)

8.1.2 By Value, % (Forecast 2021F)



8.2 Benzotrifluoride Market in Chemical Industry, By Value

8.2.1 Market Size By Value (2011-2015)

8.2.2 Market Size By Value (2016-2021)



8.3 Benzotrifluoride Market in Pharmaceutical Industry, By Value

8.3.1 Market Size By Value (2011-2015)

8.3.2 Market Size By Value (2016-2021)



8.4 Benzotrifluoride Market in Agricultural Industry, By Value

8.4.1 Market Size By Value (2011-2015)

8.4.2 Market Size By Value (2016-2021)



8.5 Benzotrifluoride Market in Other End-User Industry, By Value

8.5.1 Market Size By Value (2011-2015)

8.5.2 Market Size By Value (2016-2021)



9. Global Benzotrifluoride Market: Regional Analysis

9.1 Global Benzotrifluoride Market, By Regional Breakdown

9.1.1 By Value, % (2015)

9.1.2 By Value, % ( Forecast 2021F)



9.2 North America Benzotrifluoride Market: Growth and Forecast

9.2.1 Market Size By Value

9.2.2 Historical (2011-2015)

9.2.3 Forecast (2016-2021)



9.3 North America Benzotrifluoride Market: Country Analysis (U.S. & Canada)

9.3.1 U.S. Benzotrifluoride Market, By Value, 2011-2021F

9.3.2 Canada Benzotrifluoride Market, By Value, 2011-2021F



9.4 Europe Benzotrifluoride Market: Growth and Forecast



9.4.1 Market Size By Value

9.4.2 Historical (2011-2015)

9.4.3 Forecast (2016-2021)



9.5 Europe Benzotrifluoride Market: Country Analysis (Germany, U.K, France and Others)

9.5.1 Germany Benzotrifluoride Market, By Value, 2011-2021F

9.5.2 UK Benzotrifluoride Market, By Value, 2011-2021F

9.5.3 France Benzotrifluoride Market, By Value, 2011-2021F

9.5.4 Rest of Europe Benzotrifluoride Market, By Value, 2011-2021F



9.6 Asia Pacific Benzotrifluoride Market: Growth and Forecast



9.6.1 Market Size By Value

9.6.2 Historical (2011-2015)

9.6.3 Forecast (2016-2021)



9.7 APAC Benzotrifluoride Market: Country Analysis (China, South Korea, India & Japan)

9.7.1 China Benzotrifluoride Market, By Value, 2011-2021F

9.7.2 South Korea Benzotrifluoride Market, By Value, 2011-2021F

9.7.3 India Benzotrifluoride Market, By Value, 2011-2021F

9.7.4 Japan Benzotrifluoride Market, By Value, 2011-2021F



9.7.5 Rest of Asia Pacific Benzotrifluoride Market, By Value



9.8 Rest of World Benzotrifluoride Market: Growth and Forecast

9.8.1 Market Size By Value

9.8.2 Historical (2011-2015)

9.8.3 Forecast (2016-2021)



9.9 Rest of the World Benzotrifluoride Market: Country Analysis (Brazil and Saudi Arabia)

9.9.1 Brazil Benzotrifluoride Market, By Value, 2011-2021F

9.9.2 Saudi Arabia Benzotrifluoride Market, By Value, 2011-2021F



10. Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Drivers

10.2 Challenges



11. Market Trends



12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Benzotrifluoride Market



13. Value Chain Analysis



14. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 Product Benchmarking

15.2 Prices of benzotrifluoride and it's derivatives

15.3 Production capacity of key players in benzotrifluoride market

15.4 Production capacity of benzotrifluoride derivatives in China by major players

15.5 List of suppliers of benzotrifluoride

15.6 Prices of benzotrifluoride of different quantities of various companies



16. Company Profiles

16.1 Navin Fluorine International Limited

16.2 Wylson-Chem Co., Ltd.

16.3 Zhejiang Weihua Chemical Co.,Ltd.

16.4 Mitsubishi International PolymerTrade Corporation

16.5 Miteni SpA

16.6 Zhejiang Kangfeng Chemicals Co., Ltd.

16.7 Kingchem-Liaoning Chemical Co., Ltd.

16.8 Jiangsu Fenghua Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd.

16.9 HE Chemical

16.10 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jjxcjc/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716