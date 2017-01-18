Company Now Accepting Beta Partners to Define Premium European Data Sets, Custom Advisory Services

FiscalNote, the Washington DC-based company that dramatically improves the way organizations engage with government, today announced that European data sets and custom advisory services will be the first international elements available on the company's industry-leading Government Relationship Management (GRM) platform.

The move comes ahead of schedule and was announced during an appearance by FiscalNote cofounder and CEO Tim Hwang at the World Economic Forum meeting here. FiscalNote is a 2016 WEF Technology Pioneer and Hwang is a WEF New Champion.

"European interest in the platform has exceeded our expectations so we're accelerating a number of elements of our strategy," said Hwang. "We're taking great care to assemble premium European data sets and custom advisory capabilities, and will be working with select customers over the next 90 days to finalize the extensions."

Users will be able to search and filter the new data sets and access to the platform will be granted globally across organizations. Some $15 billion is spent annually on tools supporting legal teams and lobbying in the U.S.

Prompted by customer demand, the company is also actively exploring data sets from Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil and Chile. A comprehensive new release of the FiscalNote GRM platform is scheduled for later this year.

About FiscalNote GRM

FiscalNote announced the world's first dedicated government relationship management (GRM) platform less than a year ago and also is the first to offer a mobile application.

The platform is now the most effective tool for influencing Federal, state and local governments, delivering contextual insights via elegant workflow and outreach tools that support an enterprise-based approach to modern government affairs and the entire system learns over time. The platform marries deep data mining and breakthrough machine-learning techniques.

More than 200 companies rely on FiscalNote GRM and its services. The platform automatically tracks and analyzes data on more than 1.5 million active pieces of legislation, 800,000 federal and state regulations, more than 19,000 legislators and their staffers, more than 10 million regulatory comments, more than 6,000 watch lists, and more than 125,000 individual entities. Data is automatically collected from more than 150 sources at least four times every day.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote has reinvented influence dramatically improving the way organizations build and manage their relationships with all levels of government, and empowering them to have maximum impact on legislation and regulation. The company has raised more than $30 million from prominent early-stage investors including Renren, First Round Capital, Green Visor Capital, MediaToday, NEA, Visionnaire Ventures, Steve Case, Mark Cuban and Jerry Yang/AME Cloud Ventures. More than 200 organizations use the company's proprietary tools and services. The growing number of enterprise companies depending on FiscalNote from startups through global multinationals include Aetna, Akin Gump, Amazon, AstraZeneca, AT&T, Blue Cross Blue Shield, BristolMyers Squibb, DeVry Education Group, Dish Network, Expedia, Fidelity, Freddie Mac, HealthSouth, Illinois Tool Works, Intel, Johnson Johnson, Kraft Foods, Microsoft, Pew Research, SallieMae, Salesforce, Schlumberger, Southwest Airlines, Staples, Tenet, Thomson Reuters, Walgreens and Whataburger. Non-profits and advocacy groups relying on FiscalNote include the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Boys Girls Clubs of America, Code.org, Consumer Technology Association, the Information Technology Industry Council, Natural Resources Defense Council, National Education Association, and the University of Virginia's Law School.

