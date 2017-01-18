Report From the Extraordinary General Meeting of Wilson Therapeutics AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On 18 January 2017, the extraordinary general meeting of Wilson Therapeutics AB (publ) was held. The following main resolutions were passed at the meeting.The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to implement a new long term incentive program for certain senior executives and key employees in the Wilson Therapeutics group ("LTIP 2016"). LTIP 2016 is a three-year performance based program under which the participants will be granted, free of charge, share awards that entitle to in total not more than 352,500 shares in Wilson Therapeutics, provided that certain conditions relating to the company's operational development and share price development are met. The general meeting further resolved, in accordance with the proposal from Wilson Therapeutics' major shareholders, to implement a similar performance based long term incentive program for certain board members of the company ("Board LTIP 2016"). Board LTIP 2016 is a three-year performance based program under which the participants will be granted, free of charge, share awards that entitle to in total not more than 40,000 shares in Wilson Therapeutics, provided that certain conditions relating to the share price development are met. In order to ensure delivery of shares under the above-mentioned programs, the general meeting further resolved to issue not more than 392,500 warrants for subscription and subsequent transfer of subscribed shares to the participants in the respective incentive program. The general meeting finally resolved to authorize the board, for the period until the next annual general meeting, to adopt decisions, whether on one or several occasions and whether with or without pre-emptive rights for the shareholders, to issue new shares, provided however that such issues must not exceed ten percent of the total number of shares outstanding in the company as of the date of the general meeting. About Wilson TherapeuticsWilson Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, based in Stockholm, Sweden, that develops novel therapies for patients with rare diseases. Wilson Therapeutics' lead product, WTX101, is initially being developed as a novel treatment for Wilson Disease and has been evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical study. Wilson Therapeutics is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the stock ticker WTX.

Visit www.wilsontherapeutics.com for more information.

For further information contact:Jonas Hansson, CEO, Wilson Therapeutics ABTelephone: +46 8796 00 00Email: jonas.hansson@wtx.se

Wilson Therapeutics AB (publ)

Org nr 556893-0357

Kungsgatan 3

SE-111 43 Stockholm

