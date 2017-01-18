CHATSWORTH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (CTi) (OTCQB: CVAT) announced today that their strategic partner Desmet Ballestra Group, has sold ~1200 and ~600 metric tonnes per day (MTPD) CTi Nano Reactor ™ systems for use in soybean oil refineries in US and Canada. The Company anticipates to receive approximately $700,000-$800,000 in revenue from this sale.

"We're delighted to receive two purchase orders from our strategic partner Desmet Ballestra. Our fiscal third quarter started off on a very strong note. We received three purchase orders for Nano Reactor ™ systems to be installed in Poland, the US and Canada. We anticipate revenue numbers of approximately $900,000-$1,000,000. It is important to note that these orders come from a repeat customer who has had the opportunity to test our technology for several years," commented CTi's CFO and COO Mr. Voloshin. "Looking forward, we anticipate a strong order flow for the remainder of our fiscal 2017."

About CTi

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures state-of-the-art, flow-through, devices and systems as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, expeditious petroleum upgrading, algae oil extraction, alcoholic beverage enhancement and water treatment. As an add-on to its existing neutralization systems, the company's patented Nano Reactor™ allows refiners to significantly reduce both processing costs and environmental impact, while also increasing yield.

http://www.ctinanotech.com/

About Desmet Ballestra Group

The Desmet Ballestra Group provides engineering and supply of plants and equipment for the following industries worldwide:

Oils and Fats and Animal Feed

Detergents, Surfactants and related Chemicals

Oleochemical and Biodiesel







Desmet Ballestra's R&D Team is composed of professionals specialized in Oils and Fats, oleochemicals and chemical processes, using the most comprehensive set of technological resources and equipment. Controlled by Financière DSBG, a holding company based in Paris, France, the Desmet Ballestra Group is present in all major market areas of the world through its integrated business units located in Northern and Central America (USA, Mexico), South America (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia), Asia & Far East (PR China, Singapore, Malaysia), India and Europe (Belgium, Turkey, Russia, Spain).

Forward Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and include statements regarding the anticipated installation and the timing of the installation, our intent to continue to focus on research and development, marketing and sales of our unique technology, our belief that our company is positioned for accelerated growth and the expected efforts to be made to enhance our shareholder's value. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, the state of the economy, the competitive environment, the continued success of our relationship with Desmet and our ability to perform the installation as anticipated and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties there can be no assurances that the forward looking statements contained in this press release will in fact transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cavitation Technologies, Inc.



Contact:



Investment Relations

Jessica Steidinger

Jessica@ctinanotech.com

Phone (818) 718-0905



