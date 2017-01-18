NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- McClatchy, owner of media companies in 29 U.S. markets in 14 states, has selected MPP Global to support its digital initiatives with intelligent technology to drive audience engagement turning casual consumers into paid subscribers.

Subscription Management

As one of the largest media companies in North America, McClatchy sought a new digital subscriber management solution to provide more robust integration of user data and an improved user experience. These requirements led the publisher to MPP Global and eSuite, an advanced eCommerce platform empowering publishers to monetize digital content and physical publications.

The new subscriber management platform will be rolled out on a phased basis and provide a centralized digital ecosystem for McClatchy's brands. It provides functionality to gather behavioral intelligence and create a seamless experience for readers with numerous opportunities for relevant and timely engagement. The publisher will have access to common and intuitive subscriber interfaces, which provide extensive insight and the ability to personalize and optimize engagement based on users' behaviors.

Intelligent Access Control

eSuite will provide McClatchy with intelligent identification, digital fingerprinting and access control technology coupled with a granular decisioning engine. This functionality, part of eSuite's Intelligence & Decisioning module, will enable the company to define content access policies, including article-based metering, across its numerous publications. The Intelligence & Decisioning module also enables reader insights and the gathering of behavioral information, which is then used to personalize and optimize the experience.

Enhanced User Experience & Flexibility

eSuite will enable McClatchy to offer an enhanced user experience across its publications. This intuitive user experience for subscribers is fully integrated into the company's websites. The flexibility of eSuite also enables the company to react to audience attitudes with functionality to easily create, test and launch new products and promotions that support a number of different business models.

Commentary

Speaking on the project, Kathy Lehman, Head of Marketing at McClatchy, said, "We look forward to working closely with MPP Global on this project as we implement eSuite and enhance the audience experience across our publications. The functionality available in eSuite allows us to better manage, adapt to, and address consumers' habits and market conditions while they are engaged with our products."

Paul Johnson, CEO at MPP Global, said, "This project with McClatchy reaffirms the need publishers have to incorporate innovative technology and digital strategies, as well as being able to support print demands."

Johnson added, "As we continue to see digital make further advances in the publishing space, we are confident McClatchy has taken the right step to offer a seamless experience for its audiences and a more centralized solution for the business for many years to come."

About MPP Global

MPP Global is a technology company that delivers eSuite, an advanced eCommerce platform empowering publishers to monetize digital content and physical publications. eSuite enables publishers to identify, engage and convert consumers into paying customers, with new subscription and one-click payment models that extend existing ad-generated revenue streams.

Founded in 2000, with offices throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia Pacific, MPP Global has an impressive track record of helping companies deliver digital monetization solutions.

Clients include The Times, McClatchy, L'Equipe, Racing Post, El Espanol, The Irish Times, Daily Mail, Winnipeg Free Press and the New Zealand Herald.

About McClatchy

McClatchy is a 21st century news and information leader dedicated to the values of quality journalism, free expression and community service. McClatchy operates media companies in 29 US. markets in 14 states, providing each of its communities with high-quality news and advertising services through a wide array of digital and print formats. McClatchy is the publisher of iconic brands such as the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News & Observer, and the (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. McClatchy is headquartered in Sacramento, Calif., and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol MNI.

