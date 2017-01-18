BROSSARD, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Quantum Numbers Corp. (the "Corporation" or "QNC") (TSX VENTURE: QNC) is pleased to announce the official launch of QNG2, a next generation of Quantum Random Number Generators' ("QRNG") solution. QNG2 is specifically designed to be integrated into consumer electronics but powerful enough to secure sensitive communications, including financial and mobile communications, cloud based applications as well as military communications. The Corporation has filed the patent in Canada, United State, Europe and in ten other strategic countries.

We provide a source of absolute randomness, a key prerequisite for any encryption scheme to provide reliable cyber security. QNC's QNG2 is a cutting edge QNRG based on quantum tunneling, a purely quantum effect that guaranties complete randomness. It also has the capacity to deliver up to 1 Gbps of full-entropy random numbers and is small enough to be embedded in a microprocessor chip. "This unique technology provides one of the highest potential security for electronic devices connected to the internet", stated Dr. Bertrand Reulet, inventor of the technology, Board Member and Technical Advisor of the Corporation.

QNC is licensing the technology to leading manufacturers and integrators to address the market needs for an affordable but very secure hardware encryption.

"Our technology can be integrated to protect Internet of Things (IoT), Machine-2-Machine (M2M), computers and mobile devices. Our goal is to become the reference in the industry." commented Pierre Miron, the President and CEO of the Corporation.

About Quantum Numbers Corp.

QNC, a publicly traded company (TSX VENTURE: QNC), is an innovative developer of cryptographic solutions based on Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG). The Corporation's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. Visit our website at www.quantumnumberscorp.com

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. Such statements are

based on the current expectations of management of QNC. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, future circumstances or events to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Forward looking information includes without limitation, progress in development of products, potential of the products, and planned development programs. The reader should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information included in this press release given that (i) actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information, and (ii) certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information could prove to be inaccurate. These statements speak only as of the date they are made, and QNC assumes no obligation to revise such statements as a result of any event, circumstance or otherwise, except in accordance with law.

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

