Global Cold Insulation Market - Forecast to 2018

Cold insulation refers to low temperature application insulation methods used in industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, food & beverage, and refrigeration. It is applied over processing lines such as pipes, ducts, tanks, fittings, and valves to reduce operational costs and increase process efficiency. A huge amount of insulation material demand will be seen in future due to increasing applications for food storage, chemicals storage, LNG storage and some amount of cryogenic medical applications. The market for global Cold Insulation is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.

Study Objectives of Global Cold Insulation Market Report:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Cold Insulation Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To Analyze the Global Cold Insulation Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World

, , , and Rest of the World To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by type, and by application

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Cold Insulation Market

Market Synopsis of Cold Insulation Market

Market Scenario:



Key Findings:

Rising energy prices, strict government laws for energy efficiency, rising environmental concerns about carbon dioxide emissions are the chief growing drivers for the insulation market

A major restraint for this market is the health hazards caused due to improper material handling

Asia-Pacific market is expected to experience the fast growth as compared to other regions within the cold insulation market

To view the report or to download sample pages - https://www.bharatbook.com/materials-chemicals-market-research-reports-802999/global-cold-insulation2.html

Segments:



The market has been majorly segmented on the basis of Type which includes segments Fiber Glass, Polyurethane foam, Polystyrene foam, Phenolic foam and others. Others category in this segment include aerogel, nitrile rubber, cellular glass, and perlite as the major contributing markets. The market for cold insulation is also categorized on the basis of Application into major end-users namely, oil & gas, chemicals, refrigeration, HVAC, and others. Other end-users of this market majorly include insulation applications for rocket fuel handling, medical applications, and biological applications.



Regional Analysis of Cold Insulation Market:



Globally, Europe holds the largest share within the Cold Insulation market, on account of factors such as to strict laws by government on sustainable materials, energy savings guidelines and Greenhouse gas emissions guidelines. Asia-Pacific holds the second largest share within the cold insulation market. It is also expected to be fastest growing market; It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% and is expected to reach at USD 1,437 Million by the end of the forecast period.



Key Players for Cold Insulation Market:



The key players profiled and analyzed in this market research report are BASF SE, Bayer Material Science, The Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries, Dongsung Finetec Corporation, Fletcher Insulation Group, and Huntsman Corporation,. The pioneer companies in this business are already taking efforts to increase their global presence by taking strategic decisions like expansion in different countries, entering into joint ventures, finding distributors to strengthen the supply chain network globally.

Regions Covered:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia- Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World



The report for Global Cold Insulation Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. It provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. You can also find a broad study of the different markets segments and regions.

