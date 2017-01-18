Cheese Powder Market Worth 604.1 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Cheese Powder Marketby Type (Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parmesan, American, Blue), Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Sweet & Savory Snacks, Sauces, Dressings, Dips, and Condiments, Ready Meals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% from 2016 to 2022, to reach USD 604.1 Million by 2022.

The growth of the Cheese Powder Market is dependent on the growth of the processed food and convenience food industry. The demand for cheese powder as a key ingredient in various food products is rising globally. Factors such as increase in global convenience foods and growth in the fast food industry are expected to increase the demand for cheese powder.

The cheddar cheese segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period

The demand for cheddar cheese powder is mainly driven by its application as a flavorant in various convenience food products such as snacks, bakery products, confectioneries, ready meals, sauces, dressings, dips, and condiments. The demand for cheese powder is driven by increase in the fast food industry and the innovations in product offerings by cheese powder manufacturers.

Increased consumption of cheese powder in ready meals, owing to busy lifestyles and changing dietary habits

The market for application of cheese powder is led by ready meals, in terms of growth rate. The demand for ready meals is projected to increase due to the busy lifestyles and changing dietary habits of the consumers associated with it. Furthermore, cheese powder has a longer shelf life which makes it a preferred option for the packaged food manufacturers.

Rise in convenience food demand and lower cost of cheese powder production in Asia-Pacific offers growth opportunities to the cheese powder manufacturers

Japan is estimated to constitute the largest country market in the Asia-Pacific region in 2016. Large-scale raw material production in the Asian countries has led to a large-scale production at a competitive cost of cheese powder in the country. In 2016, North America is estimated to be the largest market share globally, as it is the largest producing and exporting region of cheese powder.

The Cheese Powder Market report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Lactosan A/S (Denmark), Land O'Lakes, Inc. (U.S.), Kerry Group Plc (Ireland), and Kraft Foods Group, Inc. (U.S.).

In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses industry analysis, market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging & high-growth segments of the global Cheese Powder Market, high-growth regions, countries, and their respective regulatory policies, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

