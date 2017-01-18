sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 18.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,062 Euro		-0,01
-13,89 %
WKN: A2ALV4 ISIN: CA1671012039 Ticker-Symbol: CLL1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHIBOUGAMAU INDEPENDENT MINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHIBOUGAMAU INDEPENDENT MINES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHIBOUGAMAU INDEPENDENT MINES INC
CHIBOUGAMAU INDEPENDENT MINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHIBOUGAMAU INDEPENDENT MINES INC0,062-13,89 %