

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - GE (GE) said that it has secured more than $1.4 billion in orders from Iraq's Ministry of Electricity to set up power plants as well as provide technology upgrades and maintenance services.



GE signed agreements that will add over two gigawatts (GW) of power and secure the delivery of about 1.75 GW of existing power to the national grid.



GE said it will set up the Samawa and Dhi Qar Power Plants, adding 1,500 megawatts (MW) to the grid. In the first phase of the project, GE will install four 9E gas turbines in simple cycle at each site by 2018. The second phase will entail the combined cycle conversion of the 9E units. GE is also supplying advanced heat recovery steam generators (HRSG) and steam turbine technology as well as serving as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the projects.



Under Phase II of the Power Up Plan, GE will add over 580 megawatts (MW) to the national grid through upgrade and rehabilitation works at four power plants.



Additionally, under Power Up Plan Phase II, GE will sustain ~1.75 GW of existing power generation through the maintenance of 9E gas turbines across six different power plants in Iraq. The activities will help enhance the reliability and efficiency of Iraq's installed base.



