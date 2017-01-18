Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-01-18 15:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 17 January 2017, the Supervisory Board of AS Merko Infra, Estonian subsidiary, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, decided to extend the powers of the Chairman of the Management Board, Mr. Arno Elias and the Member of the Management Board, Mr. Boris Tehnikov for three years, i.e. from 23 January 2017 until 22 January 2020. The Board appointed Mr. Marek Hergauk as a new member of the Management Board from 23 January 2017 until 22 January 2020. Mr. Tarmo Pohlak's mandate as a Member of the Management Board was not renewed and will expire on 22 January 2017. The Management Board of AS Merko Infra will continue with three members: Arno Elias (The Chairman), Boris Tehnikov and Marek Hergauk.



Marek Hergauk's CVs is enclosed to the stock exchange release.



AS Merko Infra's main activities include building external networks of water, sewerage and gas pipelines, installing sewerage pump rooms and constructing and renovating storm water systems. Additionally the company is engaged in designing, setting up and building medium- and high-voltage substations and electrical lines.



AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (www.merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.



Merit Kullasepp Communication and Marketing Manager AS Merko Ehitus Phone: +372 650 1250 E-mail: merit.kullasepp@merko.ee



AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) consists of Estonia's leading construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba that is operating on the Lithuanian market and the real estate development business unit along with real estate holding companies. As at the end of 2015, the group employed 791 people and the company's 2015 revenue was EUR 251 million.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=611475