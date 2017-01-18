Zika Virus Vaccines Market Expected to Reach $18,697 Million, by 2022, Globally

PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India, January 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Zika Virus Vaccines Market-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2022", projects that in moderate growth scenario the potential market for Zika virus vaccines would reach $14,500 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $18,697 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2022. Key opportunities include the need for vaccines for immunization & prevention of further spread of Zika virus infection and for treatment of Zika-linked birth defects.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140911/647229)



Summary of the Zika Virus Vaccines Market Report can be accessed on the website at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/zika-virus-vaccines-market

Zika virus belongs to Flavivirus, a genus of the viruses in the Flaviridae family, and it is transmitted via Aedes mosquito, blood transfusion, sex, and from an infected pregnant woman to her fetus. The infection of this virus can cause adverse effects such as neurological problems and congenital birth defects in the fetus.

"Zika virus is affecting people staying in Zika-infested regions and also the infection is linked with many babies being born with underdeveloped brains." says Hemali Narkhede, Manager, Healthcare Research at Allied Market Research. She further adds, "This is attributed to the high risk of infection. Zika virus vaccines are gaining popularity, and FDA has passed priority review voucher system for it".

The outbreak of Zika virus infection in Latin American Countries, especially in Brazil, in last two years; its continuous spread in North America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa; and lack of effective medicinal solutions for the prevention & treatment are major challenges faced by the healthcare and government agencies. To overcome these challenges, government agencies and various research institutes encourage and support pharmaceutical companies, in terms of investment and funding, for the development & manufacturing of related vaccines. These initiatives have given rise to a renewed interest among companies to invest and capitalize on the available opportunities. Multiple players are in process of vaccine development based on various techniques such as recombinant, live attenuated, whole inactivated, nucleic acids, and viral vectors.

LAMEA showed the highest growth rate, accounting for major share in 2015, and is projected to continue this trend. Currently, nearly more than 22 countries of Latin America have reported active Zika virus infection. The market growth in this region is supplemented by large pool of population infected with Zika virus. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the second largest region, in terms of market value.

Key findings of the Zika Virus Vaccines Market study:

LAMEA accounted for approximately half of the share of the global market in 2015, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0%.

Asia-Pacific is the second largest potential market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%

is the second largest potential market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% Brazil has the highest potential and projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period in rapid adoption scenario.

Multiple key players in the global pharmaceutical & vaccine manufacturing industry focus on the development of Zika virus vaccine and collaborate with the government organizations for the same. Key players engaged in the development of the vaccine include Immunovaccine Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Bharat Biotech International Ltd., NewLink Genetics Co., Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GeneOne Life Science Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Sanofi S.A., and Hawaii Biotech Inc.

Summary of similar reports can be viewed at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/life-sciences/Pharmaceuticals-market-report

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions". AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

Rahul Thakur

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Direct: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1 (800) 792-5285 (U.S. & Canada)

Fax: +1 (855) 550-5975

E-mail: sales@alliedmarketresearch.com



Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com