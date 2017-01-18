IBT Media Announces Appointment of President

NEW YORK, January 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- Alan Press joins the company in new senior executive role

IBT Media announces the appointment of Alan Press in a newly-created, strategic role of President. The appointment is effective immediately.

Press, who will be based in the company's New York headquarters and report directly to the Global Chief Executive, Dev Pragad, will have responsibility for direct sales and branded content, events, marketing and circulation across the company's portfolio of seven media brands, including Newsweek.

Press joins the company with a wealth of senior-level marketing and executive experience, having served as Global Vice President of Events Marketing at Gartner Inc. where he oversaw the entire Events Marketing business. Prior to this, he spent nine years at The Economist Group, where he headed marketing for all The Economist-branded businesses in The Americas, including The Economist Intelligence Unit before assuming a global brief as Head of Digital Marketing & New Product development. He began his career with American Express.

Speaking on the appointment, Dev Pragad, Global Chief Executive at IBT Media said: "Alan is a highly-experienced executive and has a solid background in marketing, circulation, advertising and events, all of which are fundamental to the next round of growth at IBT Media. We look forward to working with him on a global level to further develop Newsweek, International Business Times and the other brands in our portfolio."

Alan Press added: "I am thrilled to join such an accomplished team of digital leaders and media executives. Readers clearly find IBT Media content compelling and this has helped the company to engage new audiences and clients.I look forward to introducing the brands to additional markets and customer segments and to expand upon precision-based digital solutions for our clients, using marketing science, data and relevant content."

