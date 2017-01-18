LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP" or the "Firm"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, today announced that Paul Drury and Matthew Frankel have been promoted to Senior Managing Director.

Mr. Drury joined Levine Leichtman Capital Partners and established the Firm's Chicago office in 2005. Since that time, he has been instrumental in establishing the Firm's presence in the Midwest forging trusted partnerships with merger & acquisition advisors and entrepreneurs resulting in successful investments in companies such as Trinity Consultants, Hand & Stone, Polyform Products, Smith System Driver Improvement Institute and Regional Rail. Mr. Drury will continue to be responsible for building out LLCP's team in Chicago and applying his investment experience in middle-market companies across all of LLCP's investment funds.

Mr. Frankel joined Levine Leichtman Capital Partners as a Director in February 2010. He has been integral in leading several successful investments, including the recent exits of Luminator Technology Group, Dexter Magnetics, Wetzel's Pretzels, Senior Helpers and Tronair. As a senior member of the Firm's Corporate Finance Group, Mr. Frankel will continue working closely with the management of LLCP portfolio companies, as well as lead deal execution of new investment opportunities.

"Paul and Matt have been valuable members of the Levine Leichtman Capital Partners team. They have contributed to several successful investments and realizations for our funds. We are excited for their continued growth within the Firm," said Lauren Leichtman, LLCP's co-founder.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

LLCP is a Los Angeles, California based private investment firm that has managed approximately $7.5 billion of institutional capital since its inception. LLCP invests in middle market companies located in the United States and Europe. LLCP is currently making new investments through Levine Leichtman Capital Partners V, L.P., LLCP Lower Middle Market Fund, L.P., Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Private Capital Solutions, L.P., Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Europe, L.P. and LLCP Co-Investment Fund, L.P. LLCP has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Chicago, London and The Hague.

