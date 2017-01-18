MARLBOROUGH, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Adcole Corp. has introduced a new camshaft gage that features two independent opposed measuring heads for measuring key parameters including cam lobe chatter and straightness.

The Adcole 1302 Dual Head Camshaft Gage features two independent opposed Heidenhain side wall measuring heads with +/-10 mm travel for measuring sliding cam components with sub-micron accuracy. Suitable for segments up to 300 mm, this cylindrical coordinate measuring machine measures 24 parameters including cam lobe chatter, straight-ness, camtrack sidewall and groove bottom geometries, and more.

Designed for robotic or manual loading for inline and audit applica-tions, the Adcole 1302 Dual Head Camshaft Gage can measure up to six components. Measuring 3,600 data points per revolution (every 1/10th of a degree), it has an easy-to-use touch-screen interface, offers diagnostic routines and part identification capabilities, along with online or offline Windows® programming.

The Adcole 1302 Dual Head Camshaft Gage is priced from $260,000.00, depending upon configuration. Quotations are available upon request.

About Adcole Corporation

Adcole is the global center of expertise for designing and manufacturing the world's highest accuracy machines for measuring camshafts, crankshafts, and pistons, as well as digital sun angle sensors for space satellites. Adcole Corporation has become recognized for providing Trusted Accuracy.

With manufacturing facilities in Massachusetts, Adcole has offices across the world in order to remain close to their customers. The company's success, to a large extent, is based upon responding to their customers' requests for further refinements based upon their real-world experience. Most of these refinements have dealt with the need for higher accuracy and the need to measure more parameters.

