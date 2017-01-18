PLEASANTON, CA--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, today announced the publication of its guide, "Partner Relationship Management: Best Practices". This guidebook presents a core set of principles of partner relationship management for midsize to large enterprises that are bringing their channel management capabilities into the 21st century.

"This guide covers partner portal design, lead management and incentives management, going into further detail about building a high-performing channel by managing partners better," said Sugata Sanyal, founder and CEO of ZINFI Technologies, Inc. "We have been fortunate to work for many global enterprise clients with various partner relationship management needs and infrastructure over the past decade. By working with these clients, we have identified core success factors to consider when trying to build a high performing channel. ZINFI's Unified Channel Management platform is used to automate worldwide channel management processes for enterprises. Our mission is to help customers succeed by building state-of-the-art partner programs and platforms that drive profitable growth globally."

In a recently released report, SiriusDecisions, a major analyst firm, noted that ZINFI's PRM software platform is well-positioned to address channel globalization, with "the greatest footprint outside of North America of all the pure-play PRM vendors evaluated. In addition, ZINFI's platform natively supports more languages and currencies than the other platforms." The report also praises ZINFI's focus on integration with other channel management automation systems, offering "discrete PRM, CMM and CSM platforms that also can be seamlessly integrated. This positions ZINFI as the only vendor with a native platform across these three core application areas." The report also highlights ZINFI's "simple, all-inclusive pricing approach [which] provides a very strong competitive advantage. Other solutions, which charge by license or user, can get very expensive as the supplier's partner ecosystem grows." To access the full SiriusDecisions SiriusView report on partner relationship management platforms, click here.

ZINFI is among the select group of companies that Forrester also invited to participate in its 2016 Forrester Wave' evaluation of partner relationship management platform vendors. According to the report, "ZINFI's PRM solution is particularly strong in some of the foundational elements of PRM, specifically its robust support for partner taxonomy/typing and partner tier management." The report notes that "ZINFI is extending the definition of PRM -- its solution portfolio extends beyond PRM ..." To access the full Forrester report on PRM software platforms, click here.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications-partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI's global marketing services team members.

