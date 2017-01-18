SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) -American Campus Communities (NYSE: ACC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Austin, TX, and the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. As of September 30, 2016, American Campus Communities owned 170 student housing properties containing approximately 105,300 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 205 properties with approximately 133,600 beds.

Positive industry supply-demand ratio

Tremendous opportunity to modernize the student housing product both on and off campus

Continued growth of net operating income and dividend

Strong balance sheet positioned for growth

Recession resiliency demonstrated by revenue and income growth through the Great Recession

Adviser Access spoke to American Campus Communities CEO Bill Bayless about the future of student housing.

Advisor Access: What makes student housing an attractive asset class to invest in?

Bill Bayless: In total, the higher education landscape in the United States is composed of more than 4,600 institutions serving 20 million students. Within this broad universe of colleges and universities, American Campus Communities focuses on four-year public flagship universities and select four-year private institutions with enrollment greater than 15,000 students. Our target market contains 255 colleges and universities with 6.1 million students. These are campuses with a residential heritage that have exhibited consistent enrollment growth over many decades...

...AA: What is the company's overall growth strategy?

