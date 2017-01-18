THX Redefines Audio And Video Streaming Experience With New Certification Program

New Streaming Program Marks Latest Advancement in THX Certification & Quality Assurance

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --THX Ltd., global leader in the certification of world-class cinemas and consumer electronics, will partner with content creators, service providers, and distributors to provide a new audio and video streaming quality certification program. The program will help streaming companies perfect their encoding and delivery methods for various challenges specific to streaming; guaranteeing consumers experience the highest possible quality of audio and visuals.

"THX has a longstanding history as the industry standard for video and sound," said Ty Ahmad-Taylor, THX CEO. "It's only right we permeate the market in which mainstream audiences are increasingly consuming media today - streaming. The goal is to establish a universal standard for quality in the streaming world that consumers can trust... just as we've done for cinema and consumer electronics."

THX chose Conviva as the Quality of Experience (QoE) launch partner. Conviva will be a key partner in the Certification process, as the data they are able to collect and process in real-time is integral to understanding a high quality streaming experience. Combining THX's expertise in picture quality, encoding and compression techniques, and content packaging with Conviva's best-in-class Quality of Experience measurement and analytics is a perfect match. For existing clients of Conviva, testing for and achieving THX Certification will be frictionless.

"Many world's top OTT media companies use Conviva today for QoE measurement and analytics, thereby producing an unparalleled data set that will set the bar for the THX certification," said Hui Zhang, Founder and CEO Conviva. "We are very excited to be selected by THX as the QoE certification partner to ensure consumers get an unparalleled video experience on the internet across all their devices."

THX Certified Streaming will bring a trusted premium standard to modern media consumption by addressing many of the concerns consumers face today - namely, eliminating the disconnect between multiple tiers in the streaming ecosystem and creating one comprehensive program with several quality checkpoints to ensure premium quality at key phases of the streaming system. The streaming program promises the highest standard of content before it reaches the consumer; in-line with THX's longstanding reputation of defining industry standards and specifications in cinema acoustics, sound system design, image quality, and more.

About THX:

Founded by legendary filmmaker George Lucas in 1983, THX Ltd. and its partners provide premium entertainment experiences in the cinema, in the home and on the go. Over the past thirty years, THX has expanded its certification categories beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, automotive systems and THX Live!, a live-entertainment certification program. Today, THX continues to redefine entertainment, providing exciting new technologies and assurance of experiences with superior quality and high performance that guarantee an artist's vision is truthfully delivered to audiences worldwide.

About Conviva:

Conviva powers every internet-connected screen with the most engaging viewing experiences imaginable by elevating the way OTT businesses use data-driven intelligence. For years, HBO, Sky, ESPN and the like have been using the Conviva Platform to enlighten, reveal and inform with important insights around consumer in-screen viewing experience allowing them to connect those metrics to important business outcomes. This allows customers to not only maximize subscriber retention and growth but also understand content and viewing trends so that they can deliver more personalized viewing experiences. We make engagement a data driven outcome based on actionable quality of experience (QoE) analytics. Conviva is privately held and headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with offices in New York and London. For more information, please visit us at www.conviva.com.

