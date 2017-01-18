Sorbitol Market Growing at a CAGR of 3.90% During 2016 to 2021

PUNE, India, January 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to research report, Global Sorbitol Market the global market is expected to register a substantial growth in the near future. The Global Sorbitol Market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over ~3.90% during 2016 - 2021, largely driven by rise in demand for sugar free food and medicine ingredients, increased usage in personal care industry and chemical industry.

Replacements of Glycerol, production of sorbitol using continuous process technology as well as production of sorbitol from cellulose are the key trends affecting the growth of the sorbitol market.

According to research report, "Global Sorbitol Market - By Product Type, By End User Industry, By Region, By Country (2016-2021) - (By Product Type - Liquid and Crystal, By End-User Industry - Cosmetic & Personal Care, Chemical, Food, Pharmaceutical, Others; By Region - North America, Europe, APAC, ROW; By Country - U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, India, China, Japan, Brazil, South Africa)", Food Industry holds the major percentage share in the total market by end-user application and is projected to display a faster growth in the future. Among the regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share mainly due to increasing population, higher disposable incomes, and rising cosmetic & personal care as well as food industry.

The report titled Global Sorbitol Market - By Product Type, By End User Industry, By Region, By Country (2016-2021) has analysed the potential of global sorbitol market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global sorbitol market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Company Analysis for Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill Inc., Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Merck Millipore, Roquette Corporate, American International Foods, Inc., Danisco, Ecogreen Oleochemical, PI Pharma and Sigma Aldrich

