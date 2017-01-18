INDEPENDENCE, MO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- GOAD COMPANY has proudly announced they have received the 2016 New Product Excellence Award from MAM. The award was based on their patented methods of fabricating containment tanks. Made in Missouri Leadership Awards were developed to honor manufacturing companies and individual leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing.

GOAD COMPANY has solved a major problem in the construction of large vinyl containment systems by eliminating hand welds to seal their massive number of lining seams which often resulted in leaks and costly downtime repairs. GOAD's solution is N-FUZE® welding that involves the extrusion (machine) welding of vinyl linings which they developed in 2006. With three U.S. Patents, GOAD is the only company performing this superior welding method.

Since 1955, GOAD COMPANY has built a quality reputation by providing custom designed fabrications and systems to the surface finishing and chemical process industries. Their customers include leading commercial, government, and military facilities throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. According to Curtis Goad, president of GOAD, "We are proud and honored to have been recognized by the MAM for our expertise in containment systems technology."

About GOAD COMPANY

As a licensed and approved fabricator and representative for dozens of leading manufacturers, the company insures the precise match of components and systems to meet demanding customer requirements.

GOAD COMPANY offers a comprehensive corrosion resistant fabricating service. Their manufacturing facility utilizes state-of-the-art thermoplastic welding and bending equipment and also maintains field crews and portable equipment for lining, coating and fabricating at the customer's jobsite. Services include thermoplastic, fiberglass, and metal fabrications; leadburning; and linings and coatings application.

