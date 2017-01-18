INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc (LEI: 5XILU9334ZC5GA6HN798)

Headline: Declaration of Quarterly Interim Dividends

The Directors have declared third quarterly interim dividends for the year ending 31 May 2017 as follows. These dividends are payable on 17 February 2017 to shareholders on the register on 27 January 2017. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 26 January 2017.

Share class Dividend Amount Global Equity Income Shares 1.4p UK Equity Shares 1.4p

With continued low interest rates prevailing in the period the cumulative net revenue of the Managed Liquidity Portfolio continues to be minimal and, in view of the administrative costs, the Directors have not declared an interim dividend on the Managed Liquidity Shares.

No dividend is payable on the Balanced Risk Shares.

The Board's dividend targets for the financial year ending 31 May 2017 continue to be that: the four Global Equity Income dividends in the year should amount to at least 6p; and the four UK Equity dividends in the year should amount to at least 6.15p. Achieving these targets may require contributions from capital, as was the case in the year to 31 May 2016.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

18 January 2017