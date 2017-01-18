sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 18.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 1284 ISIN: GB0008825324 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
18.01.2017 | 16:14
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 18

The company announces the following unaudited data
as at 17 January 2017 - Using BID Valuations
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value1311.91p
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*1294.48p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value1331.37p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*1313.93p
*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
source: Interactive Data
For more information please visit our website at
www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/

© 2017 PR Newswire