EL PASO, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB: BIEI) announced today their newly created joint venture company, Premier Biomedical Pain Management Solutions, LLC (PBPMS) has signed a distribution agreement contract with the Pain Relief & Wellness Strategy Center in Grove City, Pennsylvania to sell and distribute its pain relief products. Initially, the contract will cover pain relief patches and roll-ons, but will expand as new products are introduced.

The pain relief patches consist of a proprietary CBD hemp oil formulation with 20% more CBD, and a patch area 30% larger than competition, and are designed to provide up to 96 hours of continuous pain relief. The roll-on applicator contains 110 mg of our proprietary CBD formulation, 10% more CBD than the closest competitor.

Patients at the Center who sampled the products experienced "great pain relief," and refer to the products as "the pain killer."

William A. Hartman, President & CEO of PBPMS, stated, "We are very excited about the progress we have made in securing a distribution agreement, even before our own internet sales are available. Our plan has been to distribute samples of our products, and once the customer has tried them, they are convinced that our pain relief products are the best. We hope to make several announcements in the near future regarding additional distribution agreements." PBPMS will be selling their products via the internet beginning this month at www.painreliefmeds.com.

About Pain Relief & Wellness Strategy Center

The Pain Relief and Wellness Strategies Center is a world-class facility staffed by medical doctors, nurse practitioners, physical therapists, doctors of chiropractic, and a team of assistants offering state-of-the-art equipment, training and technology and has been providing cutting edge, non-drug, and non-surgical lasting pain relief and sound wellness strategies since 1989.

About Premier Biomedical, Inc.

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB: BIEI) is a research-based publicly traded company that intends to discover and develop medical treatments for a wide range of diseases in humans. Premier has obtained, via exclusive license agreements, the technology behind three granted US Patents, multiple pending provisional patents, and a PCT Europe National Patent. Founded in 2010, Premier has partnered with the Department of Defense with Center of Expertise at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center and the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). The company's R&D efforts are centered in El Paso, TX, and their business offices are in Western Pennsylvania. The Company is a fully-reporting issuer whose common stock trades on the OTCQB marketplace maintained by OTC Markets Group, Inc. under the ticker symbol "BIEI." For more information please visit our website: http://www.premierbiomedical.com/.

