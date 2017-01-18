Water Treatment Technology Market Expected to Reach $192,715 Million by 2022, Globally-Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India, January 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Water Treatment Technology Market Report, by Allied Market Research, forecast that the global market was valued at $145,082 million in 2015 and is projected to reach $192,715 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2016 to 2022. Valves & controls segment dominated this market, occupying more than 55% share of the market revenue in 2015.

As per Eswara Prasad, Team Lead, Chemicals & Materials at Allied Market Research, "The valves & controls segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing use of advanced controls and valve systems in water treatment procedures globally."

Government rules for water disposal, scarcity of water, and cost of water treatment act as drivers for the development of advanced water treatment technologies in industrial sector. Increase in urbanization and population drives the development of wastewater technologies for municipal water treatment. However, lack of essential knowledge, awareness about these technologies, and strict government norms on wastewater disposal restraint the market growth. The primitive water treatment technologies are difficult to implement in the current situation, which increases the opportunity for the development of high-end technologies in this market. Increase in water scarcity rate also provides a huge opportunity to develop cost-effective and efficient water management technology.

In 2015, the reverse osmosis segment occupied approximately 50% share of the overall market revenue, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increase in awareness among health-conscious consumers towards the high quality and purity of reverse osmosis water.

Key findings of the Water Treatment Technologies Market study:

Ultrafiltration segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the analysis period.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to continue to lead the market, growing at a CAGR of 4.5%, in terms of revenue.

Japan occupied for more than two-ninths of the total share of the Asia-Pacific bottled water market in 2015.

Japan is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.8%, in terms of revenue.

Pumping systems segment is expected to show a significant growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Corrosion & scale inhibitors segment accounted for around one-fourth of the total share in the world water treatment technology market in 2015, and is projected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share in this market, owing to rise in investments by various organizations and governments in the improvisation of water treatment. Asia-Pacific is further expected to account for the second largest share in the global market, due to increase in population as well as innovations in water treatment technologies. This region is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Key players in the world water treatment technology market focus on acquiring local players to strengthen their market reach as well as to expand their customer base. Major companies profiled in the report include PepsiCo Inc., Nestlé Waters, The Coca Cola Company, Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd., Danone, Natural Waters of Viti Ltd., Mountain Valley Spring Company, Icelandic Glacial Inc., and Dasani.

