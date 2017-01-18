DocuSign Lands High Profile SaaS Industry Veteran Daniel Springer as CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --DocuSign announced today that Daniel Springer has joined the company as CEO. Previously, Springer served as Chairman and CEO at Responsys for ten years where he transformed and scaled the business from private start up to the leading cross-channel marketing automation platform globally and a publicly traded company. Springer brings more than 25 years of executive leadership and experience in driving innovation and hyper growth across technology and, specifically, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) industry to his role at DocuSign. Keith Krach will continue in his role on DocuSign's board as Chariman.

"DocuSign has delivered tremendous value for hundreds of thousands of companies and millions of consumers around the world by providing them with a faster, easier and more secure set of services for their digital transformation journey" said Dan Springer, CEO at DocuSign. "I'm thrilled to join a team of such highly passionate leaders and employees so deeply focused on customer success. I look forward to leading the next chapter of DocuSign innovations to bring even more value to our customers, developers and partners around the world."

"After our comprehensive CEO search, I am confident that Dan is the right leader to continue our hyper growth, further strengthen our preeminence in the market, and further inspire the innovative, entrepreneurial, values-based culture of DocuSign,"saidKeith Krach, Chairman of the Board at DocuSign."Dan brings an exceptional track record of executive leadership, along with deep SaaS expertise and public company experience.As we pursue one of the largest strategic markets in the cloud today, we must continue to sprint this marathon, and I could not be passing the baton to a better person and leader than Dan."

"Dan is a world class executive and a tremendous addition to lead DocuSign over the next decade and beyond," said Pete Solvik, DocuSign Board Member and Managing Partner at Jackson Square Ventures. "I've had the privilege of working with Dan while he served as CEO at Responsys where he showed he has a competitive spirit and plays to win. Dan is the type of leader who inspires high performance teams to deliver customer-focused innovation that scales businesses and creates massive market value. We're thrilled to have Dan join DocuSign to accelerate our leadership and the momentum of the DocuSign Global Trust Network."

Springer served as Chairman and CEO of Responsys for a decade during which he transformed the company into an industry leader, drove its initial public offering on NASDAQ, and led its sale to Oracle for $1.6 billion in 2014. During his tenure, Springer was honored as both a Bay Area Most Admired CEO and Best CEO. Previously, Springer was the Managing Director of Modem Media and also served as CEO at Telleo, Inc., CMO at NextCard, and a consultant at McKinsey & Company. He started his career at DRI/McGraw-Hill and Pacific Telesis. Springer holds an MBA from Harvard University and an AB in Mathematics and Economics from Occidental College.

Springer serves or has served as a board member at both public and private companies, including iCIMS, Ansira, YuMe, ELOAN (Banco Popular), Heighten, Persado, and eGroups (Yahoo!), as well as at nonprofits, including YearUp, The Urban School, Shop.org, AdTech, The Randall Museum and The San Francisco Friends School.

Springer has posted his first blog as CEO of DocuSign at http://www.docusign.co.uk/blog/dsds/ highlighting some of the details behind his decision to return to operations as the CEO of a hyper-growth company.

