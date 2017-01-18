ZEDRA Announces Two New Hires to Grow Its Team and Expand Service Offerings in Singapore

SINGAPORE, January 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ZEDRA expands their Singapore team to service growth in business relationships and client portfolios in Asia

New hires bring a skill set that will undoubtedly support ZEDRA's current clients and expand its capabilities as it continues to grow

ZEDRA is continuing to strengthen its industry presence with the appointment of two new Business Heads. Based in the Singapore office, Yuan Yuan Woo, Executive Director, and Nithya Camoens, Director, will be key to drive new business, foster relationship building and support the underlying efforts of the company as it continues to expand and grow in Asia.

"We are developing an experienced and highly qualified team by adding premium resources to help us manage our growing client base and, most importantly, to underscore our continued commitment to providing excellent client service," says Wendy Sim, Managing Director, ZEDRA Singapore.

Yuan Yuan Woo will head new business for trust services. She will also have a focus on key client relationship management. Ms. Woo is a member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountant (ISCA) and a Certified Financial Planner with Financial Planning Association of Singapore. She is also a qualified Trust and Estate Practitioner with STEP.

"Yuan Yuan has spent almost 20 years carefully establishing and maintaining trust structures with Asian families that has required a great deal of attention to detail and commitment as family dynamics change and evolve," continues Wendy. "She began her career in tax services for PwC, before moving to a number of private banks including Citibank, DBS and UBS where she advised private clients on succession and estate planning matters."

"Yuan Yuan Woo comes to ZEDRA with a serious skillset in client management and client focus. She has the adaptability, resourcefulness and marketplace knowledge required to help grow the Singapore office and our client business in Asia," says Niels Nielsen, ZEDRA CEO.

Nithya Camoens will be responsible for developing corporate solutions to complement ZEDRA Singapore's private client offering.

Nithya Camoens most recently spent five years at PwC Singapore, where she was responsible for managing the company secretarial practice there. Prior to PwC, she worked for a private management group whose international operations spanned the Asian continent, and rising through the ranks, she held various senior positions for the group's operations in Malaysia, Singapore and Hong Kong, as well as assisted in the setup of offices in India, Mauritius and Cambodia. Nithya has a post-graduate diploma in Finance from the

London School of Economics, and a First Class Honours Degree in Business Information Technology from Coventry University

"We are thrilled to add Nithya to our team," says Wendy Sim. "In addition to her strong background in corporate organisations, there is no doubt she understands the discipline and dedication of being a team player with a varied experience in compliance, company legislation and corporate transactions."

"Nithya brings a solid understanding in corporate business, as well as great enthusiasm, experience and personality to the Singapore team," says Niels Nielsen. "I'm certain our clients and our extended ZEDRA team will enjoy working with her as much as I will."

ZEDRA is an independent, global specialist in trust, fiduciary, corporate and fund services. The company was acquired from Barclays in January 2016 by an experienced independent investor group, led by two families, Sarikhani and Nielsen as well as Bart Deconinck as Deputy Chairman on the Board of Directors.

Based in offices across 11 key jurisdictions, its 370 strong team of industry experts is dedicated to creating and delivering bespoke solutions for its clients. The business is focused on the strong commitment of an experienced team, fostering an entrepreneurial approach to delivering exceptional client services across its international markets.

ZEDRA is an independent, global specialist in trust, corporate and fund services. The company was acquired from Barclays in January 2016 by an independent investor group, with an ambitious plan to grow the company, expanding and strengthening the services it offers to clients around the world. It currently has global offices in 11 jurisdictions, including Jersey, Guernsey, Luxembourg, the Isle of Man, the Cayman Islands, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Netherlands, Singapore, the UK and Switzerland.

ZEDRA's 370 strong team of industry experts is dedicated to creating and delivering bespoke solutions for clients. The business is focused on the strong commitment of an experienced team, fostering an entrepreneurial approach to delivering exceptional client services.

ZEDRA has diverse client base including high-net-worth individuals and their families, international corporations, institutional investors and entrepreneurs. Under the ownership of a private independent investor group, ZEDRA have the flexibility, boldness and expertise to respond to complex needs whilst maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance in an ever-evolving regulatory environment.

