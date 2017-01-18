Digital customization, neuro-cosmetics, targeted advertising campaigns and DIY beauty formulation among the visionary use cases for the design concept

E Ink® Holdings, "E Ink" (8069.TWO), the leading innovator of electronic ink technology in the world, and TEXEN, a leading provider of product solutions for the luxury and beauty market, today announced a collaboration to bring personalized packaging solutions to cosmetic customers.

E Ink's technology brings customizability to TEXEN packaging displays for makeup compacts, perfume bottles and other cosmetic packaging.

The smart packaging design concept combines E Ink's low power, high contrast paper-like display technology with TEXEN's packaging expertise to create customizable packaging displays for makeup compacts, perfume bottles and other cosmetic packaging. The E Ink display, powered purely by near field communications (NFC), can be updated by a smartphone that generates radio frequency signals carrying both the information and energy needed to update the display. Once an image is switched, the display will continue to show the information with no further power input required.

"With the rise of beauty on a micro scale, our partnership with E Ink looks to enable our cosmetic customers to be the first to offer customizable digital packaging," said Stéphane LESPRIT, TexenLab Innovation Manager at TEXEN. "With E Ink's battery-free, thin, lightweight and durable technology, brands could enhance their packaging without having to alter the shape and design of their packaging, truly making this solution a first for the industry."

With E Ink's ultra-low power technology, along with lightweight, flexible and easily visible characteristics, the customizable E Ink displays will be more effective in bringing personalized messaging to packaging, which has largely remained static until now. In addition, the resulting packaging provides consumers with the following benefits:

Personalization features: consumers can put their names on their makeup compacts and perfume bottles or write personal messages to gift recipients

Neuro-cosmetics: combining well-being and a unique sensorial experience, E Ink displays will be the interface to bridge consumers' digital lifestyle with the product itself

Connected cosmetics: connectivity will be the vehicle for targeted advertising and social media campaigns

DIY beauty formulation: E Ink display modules can integrate sensor or diagnostic components to enable beauty treatments based on skin condition as affected by factors such as weather, humidity, etc.

"As products and packaging design continue to go digital, ePaper is increasingly emerging as the technology of choice," said Hui Lee, senior director for business development at E Ink. "Our technology has brought innovation to industries once reluctant to change, such as the pharmaceutical market. We are looking forward to working with TEXEN to expand the realm of possibilities for the beauty packaging industry."

The solution is currently available and E Ink and TEXEN are taking customer orders. For more information please visit http://www.eink.com/

About E Ink Holdings

Founded in 1992 by Taiwan's leading papermaking and printing group YFY (1907.TWSE), E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT's Media Lab, has transformed and defined the eReader market with its ePaper technology, enabling a new multi-billion dollar market in less than 10 years. Its corporate philosophy aims to deliver revolutionary products, user experiences, and environmental benefits through advanced technology development. This vision has led to its continuous investments in the field of ePaper displays as well as expanding the use of its technologies into a number of other markets and applications. Its EPD products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its FFS technologies are a standard for high end consumer electronic products. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of displays to the eReader market. For corporate information, please visit www.einkgroup.com; for EPD information, please visit www.eink.com.

About TEXEN

Texen is a leading provider of product solutions for the Luxury Beauty market (make-up, skincare, fragrance spirits). Beginning of 2016, Texen has acquired Topline Products and extended its service offering from packaging to finished products (Full Service) and accessories (including inhouse brushes). With sales of more than USD200 million, 1500 employees, 11 production sites worldwide, multiple partnerships and major launches in recent years, the group is now the third largest plastic packaging solution provider to the cosmetics and fragrance industry.

Innovation and industrial excellence are two central elements for Texen. In this context, a laboratory dedicated to innovation, TexenLab, has been created in 2013. This 250m2 space has its own dedicated machinery and a Fab-lab. It specializes in technical re- search, the creation of new techniques and the initiation and coordination of R&D projects. TexenLab cultivates close relationships with other market stakeholders including designers, innovators and materials and machinery suppliers. This collaborative approach notably concerns research into new product concepts, materials and technologies. It allows the development and testing of various projects and drives a proactive approach to customers.

