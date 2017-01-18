HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Brown Technical Media Corp., a division of Panther Biotechnology Inc. (OTCQB: PBYA), an e-commerce company building the first full service training and career advancement brand for the skilled trades, is pleased to announce today that it has been accepted for up listing to the OTCQB effective immediately.

To qualify for the listing, Panther has demonstrated that it is current in its reporting requirements to the Securities and Exchange Commission and commits to undergo an annual management certification process to verify officers, directors, controlling shareholders and shares outstanding.

"Management profusely thanks our shareholders for their long term commitment to ownership and appreciates the patience to allow us to achieve this milestone," stated Evan Levine, Chief Executive Officer of Panther. "We believe that upgrading our current trading exchange will instill improved investor confidence but more importantly offer recognition of our commitment to excellence in pursuit of building a world class information company for the skilled trades industry."

About Brown Technical Media Corp.

Brown is disrupting the technical vocations training and certification industry by building the first full service training and career advancement brand in the technical fields. Brown Technical Media Corp. is a leading online aggregator of compliance, career advancement and training content for tradesman and technical experts in a wide variety of professions. Brown's mission is to disrupt and defragment the many disparate companies in the eLearning, standards and codes market place, which currently is collectively valued at over $100 billion globally and growing. Brown is changing the landscape for small and medium size businesses by providing consistent, high quality training materials usually only available to enterprise level companies. Brown's strategy is to both grow its current revenue base organically while concurrently acquiring synergistic companies in the multiple industries that Brown is currently servicing.

Evan Levine

858-263-2744

info@pantherbiotechnology.com



