NEW BUFFALO, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians' Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce The O'Jays will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo's® Silver Creek Event Center on Saturday, April 29 at 9 p.m. EST. Hotel and dinner packages are available for the night of the concert. Tickets can be purchased beginning on Friday, January 20 at 11 a.m. EST exclusively through the Ticketmaster® Web site, www.ticketmaster.com, or by calling (800) 745-3000. Ticket prices for the concert start at $50 plus applicable fees.

Hotel and dinner packages include the Hard Rock and Copper Rock options. The Hard Rock option is available for $485 and includes two concert tickets, a one night hotel stay on Saturday, April 29, and a $50 gift card to Hard Rock Cafe Four Winds. The Copper Rock option is available for $585 and includes two concert tickets, a one night hotel stay on Saturday, April 29, and a $150 gift card to Copper Rock Steakhouse. All hotel and dinner packages must be purchased through Ticketmaster.

The O'Jays are touring history, a connection to an era and a sound that formed the soundtrack for the lives of several generations. The O'Jays are still hitting the road with the same electrifying energy they've had for over 50 years. In 1972, Gamble & Huff, a team of producers and songwriters with whom the O'Jays had been working for several years, signed the group to their Philadelphia International label. With this magic formula, often called The Sound of Philadelphia, The O'Jays scored the first number 1 and million-seller, "Backstabbers." Subsequently, they succeeded with various chart-topping pop and R&B singles including "Love Train," "Put Your Hands Together," "For The Love of Money," "I Love Music," "Darlin' Darlin' Baby (Sweet, Tender, Love)," "Livin' For The Weekend" and "Use Ta Be My Girl." This success propelled The O'Jays to be the first black vocal group to perform in arenas throughout America during the 70s and 80s. Eddie Levert Sr., Walter Williams Sr. and Eric Nolan Grant, who joined the group in 1995, continue to thrill fans today. Throughout their career The O'Jays have achieved 10 Gold albums, 9 Platinum albums and 10 #1 hits. It's been a long journey but thanks to the fans the LOVE TRAIN is still going strong!

Four Winds New Buffalo's Silver Creek Event Center is a 1,500 seat, multi-use facility that is located next to the casino floor. In addition to hosting concerts, the 17,000 sq. ft. event center can be reconfigured to host a variety of meetings, special events, conferences, and banquets. Details on concerts at Silver Creek Event Center are available at www.fourwindscasino.com/newbuffalo/entertainment.php.

About Four Winds Casinos

Four Winds® New Buffalo, located at 11111 Wilson Road in New Buffalo, Mich., Four Winds Hartford®, located at 68600 Red Arrow Highway in Hartford, Mich., and Four Winds Dowagiac®, located at 58700 M-51 South in Dowagiac, Mich., are owned by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians. Four Winds New Buffalo offers 130,000 square feet of gaming with 2,650 slot machines, 51 table games, five restaurants, entertainment bars, retail venues, Silver Creek Event Center and a 415-room hotel, making it the premier gaming resort in the Midwest. Four Winds Hartford features more than 500 slot machines, eight table games, a 74-seat restaurant, and a 15-seat bar. Four Winds Dowagiac features over 400 slot machines, seven table games and one restaurant. Please play responsibly. You must be 21 years of age to gamble. For more information on Four Winds Casinos, please call 1-(866)-4WINDS1 (866-494-6371) or visit www.fourwindscasino.com. Additionally, be sure to like Four Winds Casinos on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fourwindscasino and follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/fourwindscasino.