PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Rittenhouse Realty Advisors is pleased to announce the sale of a development site located at 122-124 South 11
"This is an amazing retail location across the street from Jefferson University Hospital. The new owner plans on putting in a high-end restaurant to capture the business of the large workforce at the hospital," stated Ken Wellar, Managing Partner of RRA.
The property was highly desirable because of the attractive CMX-5 zoning in this popular Center City sub-market. Mark Duszak, Director at RRA, added: "It attracted prospects from Washington, D.C. to New York City and our team was able to close the transaction in 10 days after a signed agreement of sale."
