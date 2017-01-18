In situ Hybridization Market Worth 739.9 Million USD by 2021

PUNE, India, January 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "In situ Hybridization Market by Technique (FISH, CISH), Application (Cancer Diagnosis, Neuroscience, Cytology, Infectious Disease), & End User (Molecular Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutions) - Global Forecast to 2021" published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to reach USD 739.9 Million by 2021 from USD 557.1 Million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 60 market data Tables and 26 Figures spread through 195 Pages and in-depth TOC on "In situ Hybridization Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/in-situ-hybridization-market-212028829.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

This report studies the global In situ Hybridization Market for the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. The global In situ Hybridization Market is segmented on the basis of technique, application, end user, and region. By application, the In situ Hybridization Market is categorized into cancer diagnosis, cytology, neuroscience, immunology and infectious diseases. The cancer diagnosis segment is expected to command the largest share of the global In situ Hybridization Market, by application in 2016. This segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2021). This is attributed to factors such as rising prevalence of cancer, increasing adoption of FISH in diagnosis of cancer, and rising demand for FISH-based companion diagnostics for cancer.

Inquiry Details: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=212028829

On the basis of end users, the global In situ Hybridization Market is segmented into molecular diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutes, contract research organizations, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. In 2016, the molecular diagnostic laboratories segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global In situ Hybridization Market, by end user. This segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2021). This can be attributed to the availability of specialized skill sets in molecular diagnostic laboratories for ISH technique, rising prevalence of cancer coupled with genetic abnormalities, and increasing adoption of FISH in diagnosis of cancer and genetic abnormalities.

On the basis of region, the global market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2016, North America is poised to account for the largest share of the In situ Hybridization Market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. However, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Factors such as growing presence of international players in China and India, increasing cancer prevalence and diagnosis, and increased healthcare expenditure across the Asia-Pacific region are drivers for the In situ Hybridization Market in this region.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=212028829

Increasing diagnosis and growing incidence & prevalence of cancer, technology advancements in therapeutics, increasing government initiatives globally are some of the pivotal factors driving the growth of the global In situ Hybridization Market.

Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Germany), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Exiqon A/S (Denmark), BioGenex Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.), and Bio SB Inc. (U.S.) are some of the key players in the In situ Hybridization Market worldwide.

Browse Related Reports:

Cancer Diagnostics Market by Technology (ELISA, ELFA, PCR, NGS, Immunohistochemistry, Microarray, Imaging (MRI, CT, PET, Ultrasound, Mammography), Biopsy), by Application (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Melanoma) - Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cancer-diagnostics-market-186559121.html

Companion Diagnostics Market by Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, In-situ hybridization, Immunohistochemistry), Application (Breast, Lung cancer), & by End-user (Pharmaceutical Companies, Reference Lab)] - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/companion-diagnostics-market-155571681.html



About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/biotechnology

Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets