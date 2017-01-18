CHARLOTTE, NC--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Foundry Commercial, the multi-city commercial real estate firm with offices in Charlotte, Raleigh, and across the Southeast, proudly announces the addition of industry leader Chris Swart, MCR, SIOR, CCIM, LEED AP, to its senior leadership team in Charlotte. Swart joins the team as a senior vice president.

In his new role with Foundry Commercial, Swart will primarily focus on landlord representation and corporate services in Charlotte's Central Business District and surrounding suburbs. Additionally, Swart will partner with Foundry Senior Vice President Meredith Ball to propel the Charlotte team -- which now consists of 78 employees -- forward in the region as the firm continues to grow throughout the Carolinas.

"We spend a considerable amount of time looking for leaders who are not only a strategic hire for us, but also for our clients and our portfolio," said Charles Jonas, principal and Carolinas Market Leader at Foundry Commercial. "Given Chris' activity in the industry, coupled with his extensive Charlotte-based experience, he will undoubtedly be a dynamic change agent for our team, clients, and industry. We are proud to have him on board."

Prior to joining Foundry Commercial, Chris was a Managing Director with Savills Studley focusing on tenant representation and corporate services. Savills Studley acquired Cresa Charlotte in June 2016 where Chris was a Senior Vice President responsible for real estate brokerage services throughout the US and Canada on behalf of XPO Logistics and its subsidiaries.

Prior to joining Cresa and subsequently Savills Studley, Swart was a vice president at Lincoln Harris (the corporate service arm of Lincoln Property Company), where he acted as a transaction broker for Bank of America's Corporate Workplace Transactions and Investments Group. While working with Bank of America, Chris was responsible for real estate brokerage services for the bank's eight million square-foot headquarters portfolio, where he managed all office lease renewal, acquisition, and disposition activities.

Swart's past landlord representation assignments include 1 Bank of America Center, Bank of America Corporate Center, Hearst Tower, Fifth Third Center, Transamerica Square, Gateway Village and 119 E. 7th Street located in Charlotte's CBD submarket, the Morrocroft Centre portfolio located in Charlotte's SouthPark submarket and Morehead Square located in Charlotte's Midtown submarket.

The addition of Swart to the Foundry Commercial team is reflective of the firm's selective hiring strategy in various markets throughout the Southeast. In 2016, Foundry Commercial recruited industry veteran Ford Gibson to help lead its South Florida development and investment efforts, and welcomed former Cushman & Wakefield managing director Chris Hurd to expand the company's presence in Atlanta that same year.

