

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Colo, the first gorilla born in a zoo and the matriarch of the Columbus Zoo's famous gorilla family died in her sleep Tuesady. At 60 years of age she was the oldest gorilla on record and exceeded her normal life expectancy by more than two decades.



On Dec. 22, 2016 Colo celebrated her historic 60th birthday surrounded by thousands of fans and with birthday wishes coming from around the world.



Tom Stalf, president and CEO of the zoo, termed Colo as an ambassador for gorillas, who 'inspired people to learn more about the critically endangered species and motivated them to protect gorillas in their native habitat.'



History was made when Colo was born at the Columbus Zoo on December 22, 1956. She was the first zoo-born gorilla in an era when little was known about conserving the western lowland gorilla. Her birth made headlines around the world including the Today show, the New York Times, and Time and Life magazines.



