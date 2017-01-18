Guscio Plc - Result of AGM & Board Changes

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR).

Guscio plc / Index: AIM / Epic: GUSC.L / Sector: Software

18 January 2017

Guscio plc

("Guscio", the "Company" or the "Group")

Result of AGM & Board Changes

Guscio plc, the sports focused technology company, announces that at its Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Company also announces that the following Board changes have been made with immediate effect. Marcus Yeoman, Non-Executive Director, resigned from the Board to pursue other business interests and Richard Thompson, previously executive Commercial Director, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director. Richard Thompson's executive duties will be assumed by Gail Ganney, the Company's Managing Director.

On 23 December 2016, the Board announced its intention to change the Company's name to Sportsdata Group PLC following completion of the AGM. The Board still intends to change the name of the Company but has decided not to implement the change at this point in time as the Directors consider that it may not be commercially sensible for the parent company to have the same name as its current main trading subsidiary. A further update will be provided in due course.

Guscio Managing Director, Gail Ganney, said, "I would like to thank Marcus for all his help, especially during the re-admission process last year, and wish him every success for the future. We continue to advance our stated strategy focused on further developing our current intellectual property, creating a solid and recurring revenue foundation, and considering complementary earnings enhancing acquisitions. This process is on-going and accordingly, we hope to update shareholders on progress very soon".

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.guscioplc.com or contact: