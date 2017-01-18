Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2017) - Highvista Gold Inc. (TSXV: HVV) ("Highvista" or the "Company") provides a further update to its press release of June 28, 2016 regarding the conditional sale of certain of its mining properties and updates to its reverse take over ("RTO") and its change of business originally announced August 31, 2015.

By mutual agreement with the prospective purchaser the Corporation has put an end to the previously announced negotiations to sell all of its interests in its Mexican mining exploration assets to Minerales y Yacimientos Mexicanos Sacreamento S.A de CV. The Corporation will seek to maximize the value of these assets through other transactions or potential operating relationships or partnerships that it intends to develop prior to the completion of its RTO, as further described below.

The Corporation is completing advanced negotiations with a group of third-parties to develop a real estate merchant banking operation through an initial investment in a portfolio of Canadian real estate assets focused primarily on buildings with one or more long-term government leases and include specialty healthcare uses. This portfolio includes a mix of leased-up properties that produce immediate cash-flow and properties that are being developed or tenant mix/usage being repositioned over a 12-18 month period. The investment strategy is intended include various structured finance components in addition to equity participation. For the healthcare-related properties, additional financing opportunities related to equipment and technology used in conjunction with the facility will be considered so long as they produce immediate or near term cash-flow.

The real estate portfolio and financing opportunities are being vended into the Corporation for consideration that will include cash and shares of the Corporation.

In addition to the real estate and resources investments, the Corporation is also in the process of finalizing the rights to acquire certain assets and associated rights to finance and develop certain construction and infrastructure-related properties and assets and is conducting preliminary due diligence regarding certain distributed grid power generation projects and assets, for consideration that will include cash and shares of the Corporation.

As with the real estate investments, the model is to partner with experienced operational management teams and to offer active finance, corporate development and strategic expertise in the targeted areas.

These transactions and any financings related thereto are intended to constitute the Corporation's reverse takeover ("RTO") and change of business to an investment company focused on specialty real estate areas with an emphasis on healthcare-related and government tenants, construction and infrastructure related financing, equipment and services investments and opportunistic investments in resources and power generation.

Paul Crath, President and Chief Executive Officer of Highvista has the following comment on the updated activity: "Our belief is that although our process has been a long one, we have attempted to be very diligent and selective in developing unique relationships where we can now move aggressively forward in areas such as niche real estate, construction and infrastructure where we expect future growth potential driven by a combination of demographics and government policy that combine the potential for near term cash flow and investment upside."

Although conditional on the completion of certain negotiations, it is anticipated that the RTO process and related filings and shareholder meeting notices are intended to be initiated in the near term.

The RTO will be subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Corporation as well as the approval of regulatory authorities.

The Corporation has requested that the trading of its shares on the TSX Venture Exchange continue to be halted until the completion of the RTO.

About Highvista

Highvista owns 100% of a Mexican subsidiary that controls the 24,055 hectare Canasta Dorada Gold Project. This project is located in the Sonoran Gold Belt immediately adjacent to Alamos Gold's El Chanate Mine. Details of Highvista's Canasta Dorada Project can be viewed at the Company's website at www.highvistagold.com.

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions, uncertainties and management's best estimate of future events. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. When used herein, words such as "anticipate", "will", "intend" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Highvista Gold Inc.'s filings with Canadian securities regulators available on www.sedar.com or the Company's website at www.highvistagold.com

For further information, please contact:

Highvista Gold Inc.

Paul Crath, President and CEO

Tel: (416) 504-4128

Fax: (416) 504-4129

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.