This message contains important information regarding the Genium INET upgrade on February 18th to version 4.1.0220 which includes new functionalities and enhancements going live February 20th 2017.



OMnet specifications and OMnet header file The final version of the OMnet specification is now available to download together with the corresponding OMnet header file.



Genium INET 4.1.0220 website: http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/technicalinformation/geniuminet/enhancemen ts/genium-inet-4.1.0220



