The global direct drive wind turbine marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 12% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global direct drive wind turbine market for 2017-2021. By application, this market is divided into inshore and offshore segments.

The market size of the global direct drive wind turbine market is expected to reach USD 72.21 billion by 2021, with the onshore segment contributing almost 94% of the total revenue. The major driver of this growth is the increasing R&D for the production of direct drive generators for wind turbines.

Technavio's research study segments the global direct drive wind turbine market into the following regions:

APAC

EMEA

Americas

APAC: largest direct drive wind turbine market segment

"The enhanced standards of living and rising population in APAC has led to increasing investments made towards renewable energy generation, including wind energy. Driven by the high wind energy potential and strong governmental support, China and India account for the highest share of the market in the region," says Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for power research.

Japan, South Korea, Mongolia, and other countries in the region are also witnessing significant investments in the direct drive wind turbine market. The high amount of initial investments required is balanced by the low maintenance cost and long-life of the systems, thus propelling the market growth.

EMEA: increased offshore installations driving the direct drive wind turbine market

EMEA has high wind energy potential, which is driving the investments made into wind power installations. The governments in the region are pushing for the increase in capacity of offshore wind energy. The majority of the countries in EMEA are shifting their focus to renewable energy, which is expected to complement the growth of the direct drive wind turbine market and attract more vendors to the region. Germany, Spain, the UK, France, and Italy are the major contributors to the market in the region.

Americas: region witnesses growing government support for wind energy production

"With an increasing number of installation for wind energy generation, the direct drive wind turbine market in the Americas is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period. The US, Canada, and Brazil are the major contributors to the market in the Americas," says Thanikachalam.

The US has projects lined up to increase its wind capacity by 13 GW from 22 states. Similarly, Brazil and Canada also have many projects that are underway, thus ensuring a steady revenue flow to the market through the forecast period. A constant support from the government, combined with an increased focus towards renewable energy sources will drive the direct drive wind turbine market in the Americas.

The top vendors in the global direct drive wind turbine market highlighted in the report are:

ENERCON

GE Renewable Energy

Goldwind Science and Technology

Siemens

VENSYS Energy

