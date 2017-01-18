5G and Virtual Reality Emerging Technologies, Solutions, Market Outlook and Forecasts Report 2016: The Accelerated Update Due to 5G will Lead to $72B Revenue by 2026 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "5G and Virtual Reality: Emerging Technologies, Solutions, Market Outlook and Forecasts" report to their offering.

This research evaluates both the pre-5G VR base market as well as the what we refer to as the 5G Accelerated Uptake market in post-5G era. The report provides forecasting for VR by segments, applications, and regions including revenue forecasts for the period of 2021 - 2026. The report also forecasts VR shipment units and active users for the same period.

Virtual Reality (VR) technology and applications will undergo a substantial transformation during the pre-5G era, leading to mass adoption of full featured, mobile supported, and fully immersive VR technologies in post-5G era starting 2020 (along with the commercial deployment of 5G).



5G is expected to reduce network latency significantly, which will enable many previously tethered-only applications and services such as streaming 4K video, real-time remote control, haptic or tactile communications, and more. Coupled with the deployment of gigabit Ethernet fiber, 5G will transform the VR market, leading to a fully immersive experience with haptic capabilities becoming imbedded in many applications.



Key Findings:



- The base market for VR will reach 978M users by 2026

- The accelerated update due to 5G will lead to $72B revenue by 2026

- The combination of gigabit Ethernet and 5G to catapult VR penetration

- Semiconductor components will lead the H/W market with 40% market share

- Consumer VR apps to maintain a substantial lead over enterprise and industrial



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction and 5G Contribution to VR

2.1 VR Acceleration Curve: Experiment to Experience

2.2 5G Promises to VR Application

2.2.1 Wireless Network Requirement Parameters for VR

2.2.2 Capacitive Sensing and Touch Sensor Technology

2.3 Proliferation of Full Feature Device and Mixed Reality

2.4 Emergence of Eyewear VR Devices

2.5 VR to be Immersive Social Communication Platform

2.6 360 video VR experience will Play Pivotal Role

2.7 Real Time VR will Kick-off the Market

2.8 5G to Allow Full HD Streaming and 4K Video for VR

2.9 5G to Take Haptic Experience Mainstream in VR Application

2.10 5G to allow Network Operators to Play Pivotal Role into VR Ecosystem

2.11 5G to Support Drone and Telerobotic into VR Ecosystem

2.12 Chip Manufacturer to Play Important Role

2.13 Increasing role of VR Service Players

2.14 Wider adoption of VR Application in Diverse Sectors including Government & Public Sector

2.15 Virtual Privacy and Criminality will be New Battle Ground



3 VR Ecosystem in Post-5G Era



4 VR Market Outlook in Post-5G Era

4.1 Global VR Base Market

4.1.1 Combined Market Revenue 2021 - 2026

4.1.2 Combined Unit Shipment 2021 - 2026

4.1.3 Combined Active User 2021 - 2026

4.2 5G Accelerated VR Uptake Market

4.2.1 Market by Segments 2021 - 2026

4.2.1.1 Hardware Market

4.2.1.1.1 Full Feature Device including Haptic & Eyewear Devices

4.2.1.1.2 Hardware Components including Haptic Sensors & Semiconductor Components

4.2.1.2 Software & Application Market

4.2.1.3 Professional Service Market

4.2.2 VR Shipment Units 2021 - 2026

4.2.3 VR Active Users 2021 - 2026

4.2.4 Market by Region 2021 - 2026

4.2.4.1 North America Market

4.2.4.2 APAC Market

4.2.4.3 Europe Market



5 Potential VR Application in Post-5G Era

5.1 Consumer Application Market 2021 - 2026

5.1.1 Gaming

5.1.1.1 Pokemon Go Market Learning

5.1.2 Live Events

5.1.3 Video Entertainment

5.2 Enterprise Application Market 2021 - 2026

5.2.1 Retail Sector

5.2.2 Real Estate

5.2.3 Healthcare

5.2.4 Education

5.3 Industrial Application Market 2021 - 2026

5.3.1 Military

5.3.2 Engineering

5.3.3 Civil Aviation

5.3.4 Medical Industry

5.3.5 Agriculture

5.3.6 Government & Public Sector



6 Company Initiatives and VR Solution Analysis

6.1 Facebook

6.2 Huawei Technologies

6.3 Qualcomm Inc.

6.4 ZTE Corporation

6.5 Samsung Electronics

6.6 Google

6.7 SK Telecom

6.8 LG Corporation

6.9 Nokia StarGazing VR Application

6.10 VREAL

6.11 Microsoft Corporation

6.12 Vuzix Corporation

6.13 Cyber Glove Systems

6.14 Leap Motion, Inc.

6.15 Sensics, Inc.

6.16 Sixense Entertainment, Inc.

6.17 OSVR Platform

6.18 Intel Corporation

6.19 Alcatel

6.19.1 VISION

6.19.2 360 Camera

6.20 Nvidia Corporation

6.21 BARCO

6.22 NGRAIN

6.23 StreamVR Platform

6.24 Analog Devices Inc.

6.25 Atmel Corporation

6.26 Cypress Semiconductor Corp

6.27 NXP

6.28 Integrated Device Technology Inc

6.29 Maxim Integrated

6.30 NKK Switches

6.31 Rohm Semiconductor

6.32 Semtech Corporation

6.33 Texas Instruments



7 Conclusions and Market Recommendations

7.1 Recommendations for VR Market Players

7.2 Recommendations for Investment Community



