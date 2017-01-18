Global Biopsy Device Market and Biopsy Procedure Volume Market Analysis & Forecasts 2017-2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Biopsy Device Market (By Country Wise and Product Segment) and Biopsy Procedure Volume Forecast To 2020 - Global Analysis" report to their offering.

Biopsy devices are gaining traction within the industry as a viable alternative to traditional screening methods for cancer. The biopsy device market will experience considerable growth over the forecast period, driven by an increasing number of biopsy procedures. An increasing prevalence of cancer, geriatric population and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Growing patient awareness levels and the advancement in biopsy techniques are also expected to fuel future growth of the market.

The market for biopsy guidance systems held the largest share in 2015 and is expected to continue to lead the market throughout the forecasting period. The biopsy guidance systems is followed by the needle based biopsy guns segment. Vacuum-assisted biopsy devices represent the fastest growing segment, and increased Medicare reimbursement given for such procedures is expected to help fuel demand.

The market for biopsy needles is expected to remain relatively constant throughout the forecasting period. Forceps and Other devices are expected to account for lesser shares as compared to the other segments, due to their specific applications and also risks associated with their use.

In the Global biopsy procedure volume, Asia accounted for the largest share in 2015. It is predicted that Asia will remain at the dominating position in Global biopsy procedures throughout the forecasting period. United States holds the second largest volume share in 2015. Europe is the third leading region for biopsy procedure being followed by Brazil.

Companies Biopsy Products Analysis - 11 Companies Covered



Argon Medical Devices

Boston Scientific

Carefusion Corporation (Acquired By Becton, Dickinson and Company)

C. R. BARD, Inc

Cook Medical

Devicor Medical Products Inc.

Gallini Medical Devices

Hologic, Inc

INRAD, Inc

Intact Medical Corporation

TSK Laboratory

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Biopsy Device Market - Introduction and Product Types

3. Global Biopsy Device Market and Procedure Volume Analysis (2012 - 2020)

4. Global Biopsy Device Market Share and Procedure Volume Share Analysis (2012 - 2020)

5. Global Biopsy Device Market and Forecast - By Product Segment (2012 - 2020)

6. Biopsy Device Market and Forecast - By Country Wise (2012 - 2020)

7. Biopsy Procedure Volume and Forecast - By Region (2012 - 2020)

8. Global Biopsy Device Market - Company Biopsy Product Analysis

9. Global Biopsy Device Market - Mergers and Acquisitions/Key Deals



10. Global Biopsy Device Market - Driving Factors



11. Global Biopsy Device Market - Challenges



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/58wq4s/biopsy_device

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716