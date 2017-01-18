Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Acute Heart Failure Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017" report to their offering.

The report provides insights into Acute Heart Failure epidemiology, Acute Heart Failure diagnosed patients, and Acute Heart Failure treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.

The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Acute Heart Failure derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Acute Heart Failure, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.

The study helps executives estimate Acute Heart Failure market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of Acute Heart Failure prevalence, Acute Heart Failure diagnosis rate, and Acute Heart Failure treatment rate for the period 2016 2025.

Key Features of the Report:

Acute Heart Failure Patient Flow

Acute Heart Failure Prevalence

Acute Heart Failure Diagnosed Patients

Acute Heart Failure Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:

1. Acute Heart Failure: Disease Definition

2. Acute Heart Failure Patient Flow in Europe

3. Acute Heart Failure Patient Flow in Germany

4. Acute Heart Failure Patient Flow in France

5. Acute Heart Failure Patient Flow in Spain

6. Acute Heart Failure Patient Flow in Italy

7. Acute Heart Failure Patient Flow in UK

