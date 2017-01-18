Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Acute Coronary Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017" report to their offering.

The report provides insights into Acute Coronary Syndrome epidemiology, Acute Coronary Syndrome diagnosed patients, and Acute Coronary Syndrome treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.

The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Acute Coronary Syndrome derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.

The study helps executives estimate Acute Coronary Syndrome market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of Acute Coronary Syndrome prevalence, Acute Coronary Syndrome diagnosis rate, and Acute Coronary Syndrome treatment rate for the period 2016 2025.

Key Features of the Report:

Acute Coronary Syndrome Patient Flow

Acute Coronary Syndrome Prevalence

Acute Coronary Syndrome Diagnosed Patients

Acute Coronary Syndrome Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:

1. Acute Coronary Syndrome: Disease Definition

2. Acute Coronary Syndrome Patient Flow in Europe

3. Acute Coronary Syndrome Patient Flow in Germany

4. Acute Coronary Syndrome Patient Flow in France

5. Acute Coronary Syndrome Patient Flow in Spain

6. Acute Coronary Syndrome Patient Flow in Italy

7. Acute Coronary Syndrome Patient Flow in UK

