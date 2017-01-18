MERIDIAN, ID--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - uBreakiFix opens in Meridian on Jan. 18 at 3355 E. Fairview Ave. The growing technology repair brand specializes in same-day repair service of all electronics -- from phones, tablets and computers, to drones, hover boards and game consoles.

Led by millennial entrepreneur Justin Wetherill, uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, repairing cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems at its more than 275 stores across North America.

uBreakiFix Meridian is the brand's first location in Idaho.

"I hope this opening will have a positive impact on the Meridian community with fast, quality tech repairs," said store owner Scott Baker. "Broken devices interrupt our day, and we are here to make sure our customers leave with a smile on their faces."

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to take their Internet-based brand brick and mortar. By reconciling quality tech repair with exceptional customer service, the brand has filled a niche in the marketplace and grown organically, without debt, investors or consultants.

"Even as we grow, customer satisfaction remains our number one priority," said uBreakiFix CEO and founder Justin Wetherill. "We look forward to answering the Meridian community's tech needs with the quality repair service and exceptional customer experience that consumers have come to expect."

uBreakiFix opened 114 stores in 2016, totaling more than 275 stores across North America. The brand's ability to fix anything with a power button sets it apart from the competition. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty.

uBreakiFix Meridian is located at 3355 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian, ID 83642 and can be reached at: 208-917-7100. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and everything in between. Cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most any other problem can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and in Canada. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/17/11G127650/Images/UBIF_Image-3a38a4e70862a5fdbc3783ac94afc79f.jpg

For more information, contact:

Hannah Kersh

678-978-7787

Hannah@seesparkgo.com