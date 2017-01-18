Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2017) - DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC. (TSXV: DAU) (FSE: QXR2) (OTC Pink: DAUGF) ("Desert Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Luc Antoine to the Company's board or directors.

Dr. Antoine is a professional geologist and geophysicist who has worked on the African continent for over 20 years in such countries as Algeria, Libya, Tanzania, Sudan, Mali, Mozambique, South Africa, Angola, Congo, Gabon, Mauritania, Senegal, Morocco and Botswana. His expertise is focused on exploration, data security and quality control, data acquisition, and on data interpretation. During his career, Dr. Antoine has been extensively involved in developing exploration programs for leading mining and mineral companies including Anglo American Gold Corporation (1986 to 1987) and Anglo American Gold base metals operations (1980 to 1986), as well as Falconbridge Exploration (1973, 1978 to 1979). He also taught exploration methodology at the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa from 1987 to 2002.

A resident of South Africa, Dr. Antoine is an Associate Member of South African Geophysical Association (President 1993), a member of the Geological Society of South Africa, the European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers, and the Society of Exploration Geophysicists.

Dr. Antoine has been a consultant geologist to Desert Gold since 2013.

