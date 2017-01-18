Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2017) - HealthSpace Data Systems (CSE: HS) announced a significant new service contract with the Fraser Health Authority, the largest health authority in British Columbia. The Fraser Health Authority services a population of 1.5 million people in an area stretching from the City of Vancouver to Hope.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video news alert" which provides a brief overview of this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "HealthSpace" in the search box. It is also available for viewing on YouTube (click here).





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_j9m8pl3u/HealthSpace-Data-Systems-CSE-HS-announced-a-significant-new-service-contract

The new 5-year service agreement, with 4 additional option years, is valued at $759,720 and replaces the previous agreement which expired in 2016. Under the terms of the agreement, HealthSpace will host and maintain Fraser Heath Authority's environmental health inspection, permitting and regulatory enforcement system.

Joseph Willmott, President, stated: "We are delighted to have Fraser Health Authority as a client and are gratified with the confidence they have with our product and service."

HealthSpace specializes in the field of developing, installing, and maintaining inspection and regulatory management systems for environmental and public health organizations. Since its founding in 1998, the HealthSpace team has worked to ensure that governments and regulatory agencies have the ability to gather and access the data needed to make decisions that improve public health.

The company offers a truly paperless field inspection experience. Its iPad and Android apps offer more flexibility than traditional forms with the added bonus of never having to worry about finding a pen.

Clients range in size from small county organizations to state-wide systems with over 910 concurrent users, as well as national programs.

The shares are trading at $0.09, and with 90.8 million outstanding, the company is capitalized at $8.2 million.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.healthspace.com contact Ali Hakimzadeh at 604-682-4600 or by email at ali@sequoiapartners.ca.

Investor relations is handled by Peter Kletas at PJK & Associates, who can be reached sat 866-999-6251 or by email at peter@pjkandassociates.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com