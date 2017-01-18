Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Acne Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017" report to their offering.

The report provides insights into Acne epidemiology, Acne diagnosed patients, and Acne treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.

The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Acne derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Acne, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.

The study helps executives estimate Acne market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of Acne prevalence, Acne diagnosis rate, and Acne treatment rate for the period 2016 2025.

Key Features of the Report:

Acne Patient Flow

Acne Prevalence

Acne Diagnosed Patients

Acne Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:

1. Acne: Disease Definition

2. Acne Patient Flow in Europe

3. Acne Patient Flow in Germany

4. Acne Patient Flow in France

5. Acne Patient Flow in Spain

6. Acne Patient Flow in Italy

7. Acne Patient Flow in UK

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z8cxtv/europe_acne

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170118005910/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Acne Drugs