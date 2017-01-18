Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) Market Worth 1,139.6 Million USD by 2021

PUNE, India, January 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) Market by Application (Flight, Engine Monitoring, Navigation), Sub-system (Display, Communication & Navigation, Flight Management), Fit (ADS-B, EVS), Platform (Fixed, Rotary) and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the EFIS market is projected to grow from USD 867.9 Million in 2016 to USD 1,139.6 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period.

The increasing need for lightweight systems with more functionalities and better accuracy, enhanced safety and situational awareness with EFIS, and automation of flight controls are major factors expected to drive the growth of the electronic flight instrument system market. The concept of electronic flight instrument system has led to the emergence of innovative technologies that are cost-effective and environment-friendly; for instance, Enhanced Vision System (EVS) and Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) that help provide real-time communication and navigation information to the pilot. Better situational awareness helps in safe flight operations, thereby reducing the number of mishaps and accidents.

The navigation segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the navigation segment of the Electronic Flight Instrument System Market is projected to witness highest growth. Pilots depend on navigation information, such as yaw, pitch, bank, and roll movements of the aircraft for safe operations. New and improved systems such as terrain avoidance system, Enhanced Vision Systems (EVSs), global positioning system (GPS), and automatic dependent surveillance- broadcast (ADS-B) are expected to fuel the growth of the navigation segment in the coming years.

The flight management controls & systems segment is projected to witness highest growth during the forecast period

Based on subsystem, the flight management controls & systems segment is projected to witness highest growth during the forecast period. Flight management controls & system is a crucial subsystem of the electronic flight instrument system. It includes automated flight control and Electronic Flight Bag (EFB). This sub-system is expected to be increasingly used in new aircraft, due to increased automation in various in-flight tasks that this system offers. This is one of the key factors expected to propel growth of the flight management controls & systems segment.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for electronic flight instrument system during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for electronic flight instrument system during the forecast period. This high growth can be attributed to the presence of large Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), such as Thomas Global Systems (Australia) and Microair Avionics Pty Ltd. (Australia), demand for reducing the weight of the aircraft, and technological upgradation from traditional electro-mechanical to advanced electronic deck systems in the region.

Key players operating in the electronic flight instrument system market are Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.), Esterline Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Astronics Corporation (U.S.), L-3 Communications Holding Inc. (U.S.), Dynon Avionics (U.S.), Genesys Aerosystems (U.S.), Aspen Avionics (U.S.), Avidyne Corporation (U.S.), and Garmin Ltd. (Switzerland), among others.

