The Board of Directors of Brokersclub AG, Baar, Switzerland (MLBRO, ISIN CH0139322835, WKN A1JLAK) has announced that the publication of the Annual Financial Statements 2015 and the invitation to the Annual General Meeting will be delayed beyond the required filing date.

Brokersclub AG is currently not able to complete its annual reports as the directors of its holding, Brokersclub Ltd. ("BTFX"), have not fulfilled their legal obligation to accurately and timely report to Brokersclub AG as the solid shareholder and did not provide data. Thus, the Board of Directors is not in a position to evaluate a significant Asset. The company is in contact with BTFX and is confident that all required information will be available shortly.

The Board of Directors also announce that the Investigation against Brokersclub AG by Swiss Financial Market Authority FINMA initiated by preliminary injunction as of January, 14th 2016 was finally closed already by order of September 8th 2016.

As announced om January 14th 2016 the Swiss Financial Market Authority FINMA has established GHR Rechtsanwälte AG, Zürich as the investigating agent of Brokersclub AG and empowered the investigating agent to act in place of the prior management on behalf and in the name of the company and withdrawn the authorisation temporarily of the ultimate directors.

By order of September 8th the Swiss Financial Market Authority has terminated the mandate of GHR Rechtsanwälte AG, Zürich and ceased all measures order by primary injunction of January 14th 2016.

As a conclusion of the investigation the Swiss Financial Market Authority FINMA confirmed that Brokersclub AG has not violated any supervisory regulation and reset the prior situation by default which left the company in organisational deficiencies.

With convening of the extraordinary general meeting as of October, 25th 2016 Mr. Guido Colombo was appointed as the new board director of Brokersclub AG and the relevant change was entered in the commercial register on December 8th 2016.

Caused by the circumstances the company apologize for its late publication of the last events and important developments.

Although the investigation will have some lasting effects the new management is positive that the company is shortly back on track and with priority all efforts will be taken to fulfil all regulatory and market requirements.

