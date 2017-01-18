Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Insomnia Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017" report to their offering.

The report provides insights into Insomnia epidemiology, Insomnia diagnosed patients, and Insomnia treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.

The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Insomnia derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Insomnia, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.

The study helps executives estimate Insomnia market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of Insomnia prevalence, Insomnia diagnosis rate, and Insomnia treatment rate for the period 2016 - 2025.

Key Features of the Report:

Insomnia Patient Flow

Insomnia Prevalence

Insomnia Diagnosed Patients

Insomnia Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:

1. Insomnia: Disease Definition

2. Insomnia Patient Flow in Europe

3. Insomnia Patient Flow in Germany

4. Insomnia Patient Flow in France

5. Insomnia Patient Flow in Spain

6. Insomnia Patient Flow in Italy

7. Insomnia Patient Flow in UK

