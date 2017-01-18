UANI releases open letter signed by former global policymakers

Leaders of United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) today released an open letter to participants attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, warning them of the severe legal, financial, and reputational risks associated with doing business in Iran. In keeping with WEF's theme of "responsive and responsible leadership," UANI called on all attendees to forgo developing business links with Iran, until its government demonstrates sustained compliance with the JCPOA, and fundamentally abandons its pursuit of nuclear weapons, sponsorship of terrorism, human rights abuses, and destabilizing aggression in the Middle East.

UANI's open letter, which ran as a full page advertisement in today's Wall Street Journal Europe, was signed by former high-ranking government officials and policy experts, including former U.S. Senator and UANI Chairman Joseph I. Lieberman, former Acting Director and Deputy Director of the CIA Michael Morell, former Special Assistant to President Obama Ambassador Dennis Ross, former Chief of the Mossad Tamir Pardo, former Director of the Federal Intelligence Service of Germany Dr. August Hanning, the former Foreign Minister of Italy Giulio Terzi, and the former Foreign Minister of Poland Radek Sikorski. The open letter is part of a broader global campaign by the nonpartisan organization to highlight the dangers of doing business with the Iranian regime.

About UANI

UANI is an independent, not-for-profit, non-partisan, advocacy group founded in 2008 by Ambassador Mark D. Wallace, Ambassador Richard Holbrooke, former CIA Director Jim Woolsey, and Middle East Expert Ambassador Dennis Ross, that seeks to heighten awareness of the danger the Iranian regime poses to the world.

