Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Hypertension Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017" report to their offering.
The report provides insights into Hypertension epidemiology, Hypertension diagnosed patients, and Hypertension treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.
The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Hypertension derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Hypertension, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.
The study helps executives estimate Hypertension market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.
The report provides estimates and forecasts of Hypertension prevalence, Hypertension diagnosis rate, and Hypertension treatment rate for the period 2016 2025.
Key Features of the Report:
- Hypertension Patient Flow
- Hypertension Prevalence
- Hypertension Diagnosed Patients
- Hypertension Treated Patients
Key Topics Covered:
1. Hypertension: Disease Definition
2. Hypertension Patient Flow in Europe
3. Hypertension Patient Flow in Germany
4. Hypertension Patient Flow in France
5. Hypertension Patient Flow in Spain
6. Hypertension Patient Flow in Italy
7. Hypertension Patient Flow in UK
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/49bcb7/europe
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170118005939/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Cardiovascular Drugs